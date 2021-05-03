Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 71,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,498. Lyft has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

