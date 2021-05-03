Machi X (MCX) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,370.00

Machi X (CURRENCY:MCX) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Machi X has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Machi X coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Machi X has a market cap of $3.10 million and $5,370.00 worth of Machi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00281222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.02 or 0.01185270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00029398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.63 or 0.00735504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,086.33 or 1.00535931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Machi X Profile

Machi X’s official Twitter account is @MachiXOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Machi X’s official website is machix.com

