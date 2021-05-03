Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) Price Reaches $0.0119

Machine Xchange Coin (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Machine Xchange Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Machine Xchange Coin has a market cap of $30.66 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Machine Xchange Coin has traded up 67.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00069560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.27 or 0.00889998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,553.75 or 0.09592739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00098809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Machine Xchange Coin Coin Profile

Machine Xchange Coin (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 coins. The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Machine Xchange Coin is medium.com/mxcoin . Machine Xchange Coin’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

