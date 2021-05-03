MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

MTSI stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

