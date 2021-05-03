Maecenas (ART) Market Cap Achieves $920,440.14

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $920,440.14 and approximately $8,763.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00071733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $519.51 or 0.00905330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.16 or 0.10602638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00101011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00047207 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

