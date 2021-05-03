MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 35,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 750,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 147.5% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 16.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

