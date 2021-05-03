Magna International Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Magna International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of MG opened at C$116.08 on Monday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$49.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$114.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.58. The firm has a market cap of C$34.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The company had revenue of C$13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.549 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.60%.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,851,508.93.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.

