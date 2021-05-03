Magnite (MGNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Magnite to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Magnite has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,278,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,464.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,207 shares of company stock worth $18,465,834. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

