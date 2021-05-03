Mainframe (MFT) Market Cap Tops $169.51 Million

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Mainframe has a total market capitalization of $169.51 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mainframe has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mainframe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00073630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.73 or 0.00893888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,995.81 or 0.10473479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00100704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00046566 BTC.

About Mainframe

MFT is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mainframe’s official message board is blog.mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Mainframe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mainframe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mainframe using one of the exchanges listed above.

