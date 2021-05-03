Maker Trading Up 42.6% This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $5,685.59 or 0.09834350 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $5.66 billion and $689.97 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00071563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $522.09 or 0.00903056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00099608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

