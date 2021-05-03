Manna Trading 155.9% Higher Over Last Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Manna has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Manna has traded up 155.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003941 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,881.38 or 0.98899365 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,040,234 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,019 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

