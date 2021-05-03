Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $332.41 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 398,882 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.8% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $332,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $325.82 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day moving average is $276.80. The company has a market capitalization of $927.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

