Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $54.62 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $54,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

