Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $68.08 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $68,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $390.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.17. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $281.07 and a one year high of $394.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

