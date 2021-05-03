Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $73.51 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.29% of Copart worth $73,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $124.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.87. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.