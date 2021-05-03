Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New $50.57 Million Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 839,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,568,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.10% of Newmont at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $63.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

