Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,176,237 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,087,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Barrick Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 376,013 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $3,520,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

