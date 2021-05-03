Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 10,386 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Moody’s worth $72,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $325.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $236.32 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.82.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

