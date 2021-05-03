Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 19,672 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $72,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $140.64 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $395.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

