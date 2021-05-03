Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $64,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

INTC stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $233.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

