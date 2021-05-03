Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,099 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $107,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $505.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $515.03 and a 200-day moving average of $528.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $335.01 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.