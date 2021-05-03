ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Raised to $140.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of MAN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.31. 412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,343. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $124.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

