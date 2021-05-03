ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $648.59 Million

Brokerages expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post sales of $648.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $641.50 million to $655.46 million. ManTech International posted sales of $610.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,028,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International stock opened at $85.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.82. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

