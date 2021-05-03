Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 64 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,467.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,226.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,199.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

