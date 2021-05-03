MarketPeak (PEAK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $223,122.00

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $523.09 or 0.00888409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00098103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.53 or 0.09216436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00046121 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

