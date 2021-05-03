Marlin (POND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $27.05 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Marlin has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $141.69 million and $27.05 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00063944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00278284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $661.14 or 0.01172248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00030014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.28 or 0.00729224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,444.73 or 1.00080368 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

