Maro Reaches Market Capitalization of $211.41 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Maro has a market cap of $211.41 million and $9,233.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maro has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 938,431,779 coins and its circulating supply is 481,406,623 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

