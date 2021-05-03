Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.00.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC stock opened at $177.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.27 and a 1-year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.