Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 571,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of MLM stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $354.73. 17,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,020. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.48. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $361.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.95.
In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
