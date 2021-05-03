Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 571,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $354.73. 17,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,020. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.48. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $361.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

