Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$13.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$16.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.65%.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,255,500.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

