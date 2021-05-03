Mastercard Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2021 earnings at $7.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.85.

Shares of MA stock opened at $382.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.66. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $263.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 56.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 46,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

