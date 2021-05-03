Mathes Company Inc. Sells 519 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,036 shares of company stock worth $37,929,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.85 on Monday, hitting $225.47. The stock had a trading volume of 134,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,549. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $155.08 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

