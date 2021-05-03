Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Matrix Service to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTRX opened at $13.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTRX. TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

