McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.03.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.01. 63,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.33. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $237.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

