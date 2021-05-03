McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.03.

McDonald’s stock opened at $236.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $236.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

