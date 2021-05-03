McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Up 6.7%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 70,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,632,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUX. Roth Capital lifted their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $594.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,515,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,098 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,787,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 622,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 464,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 113,843 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 286,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 59,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.