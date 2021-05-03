McLean Asset Management Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.26. 7,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,595. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

