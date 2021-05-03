Mdex (MDX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $330.98 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Mdex has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $610.52 million and $330.98 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00005566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00277981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.48 or 0.01178202 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.98 or 0.00734294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,394.06 or 1.00109753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

