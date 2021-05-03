MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.73

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Several research firms have commented on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

