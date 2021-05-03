Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mechel PAO during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.04. 1,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,327. Mechel PAO has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

