MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Short Interest Update

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,500 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ MGTX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.36. 398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $635.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. On average, research analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,690 shares of company stock worth $380,470. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.