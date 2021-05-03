Meme 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.68 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Meme has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $1,465.00 or 0.02578039 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $41.02 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.28 or 0.00593531 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006600 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020227 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.