Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.36 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $56,276.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.74 or 0.00578952 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006484 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020725 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.96 or 0.02599337 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

