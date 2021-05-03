MercadoLibre (MELI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $47.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,618.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,063. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $570.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,531.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1,587.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,999.50 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,720.56.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.