Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Raised to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MERC. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.30. 8,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,941. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

