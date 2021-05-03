Merculet Market Capitalization Hits $10.59 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $420,582.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00280059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $672.51 or 0.01189428 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00030624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.58 or 0.00736778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,698.41 or 1.00279467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.