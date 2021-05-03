Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Update

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Meridian alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Meridian by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Meridian during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRBK stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. Meridian has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $27.96.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.