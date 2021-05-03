Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5,122.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $953,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,298. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $106.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.93. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

