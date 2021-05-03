Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 21,225 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.71.

