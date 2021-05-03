Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 7,607 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 82.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $114.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average of $106.43. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

